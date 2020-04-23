why Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $178.06

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] jumped around 2.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $155.22 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. Constellation Brands Inc. stock is now -18.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STZ Stock saw the intraday high of $157.00 and lowest of $152.3734 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 214.48, which means current price is +48.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, STZ reached a trading volume of 1523873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $178.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $211 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellation Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on STZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc. is set at 11.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 33.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has STZ stock performed recently?

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, STZ shares gained by 46.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.11, while it was recorded at 157.94 for the last single week of trading, and 185.89 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.32 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Constellation Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.14.

Return on Total Capital for STZ is now 9.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.44. Additionally, STZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Constellation Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Brands Inc. posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc. go to 7.04%.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]

There are presently around $21,585 million, or 85.80% of STZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,597,797, which is approximately 2.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,313,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in STZ stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.39 billion in STZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

511 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ] by around 9,356,550 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 8,553,508 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 123,151,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,061,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STZ stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,895,099 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,220,132 shares during the same period.