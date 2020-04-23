Wells Fargo slashes price target on The Western Union Company [WU] – find out why.

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] closed the trading session at $18.91 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.75, while the highest price level was $19.11. The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, WU reached to a volume of 5672364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $21.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 14.74.

WU stock trade performance evaluation

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.53, while it was recorded at 19.21 for the last single week of trading, and 23.74 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 27.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.76. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $92,026 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Western Union Company [WU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 7.10%.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,808 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,008,805, which is approximately 38.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,673,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.48 million in WU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $584.86 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -16.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 52,476,986 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 45,967,117 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 372,810,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,254,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,986,742 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,251,343 shares during the same period.