Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] Stock trading around $269.37 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.54%. Over the last 12 months, VRTX stock rose by 53.60%. The one-year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.53. The average equity rating for VRTX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.33 billion, with 249.94 million shares outstanding and 249.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, VRTX stock reached a trading volume of 1525892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $267.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $210 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $252, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on VRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 14.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

VRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 33.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.70, while it was recorded at 268.13 for the last single week of trading, and 207.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31 and a Gross Margin at +86.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $392,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

VRTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 27.53%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,431 million, or 97.10% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 24,525,905, which is approximately -6.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,861,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.27 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.55 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 16,065,958 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 17,034,263 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 212,069,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,169,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,207 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 344,694 shares during the same period.