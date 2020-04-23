Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $41

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.03%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.63. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.46 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.70M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 21157575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $40.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $56 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 26.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.09% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.49, while it was recorded at 27.73 for the last single week of trading, and 32.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

UBER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,013 million, or 67.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 72,840,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.61 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 120.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 399,787,984 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 174,992,183 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 455,496,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,030,276,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 290 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,389,044 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 28,317,141 shares during the same period.