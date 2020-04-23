the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] is -33.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

the Rubicon Project Inc. [NYSE: RUBI] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 2.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.44. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1364693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of the Rubicon Project Inc. stands at 6.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.44%.

The market cap for RUBI stock reached $612.54 million, with 112.60 million shares outstanding and 100.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, RUBI reached a trading volume of 1364693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBI shares is $11.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for the Rubicon Project Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for the Rubicon Project Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on RUBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for the Rubicon Project Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RUBI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has RUBI stock performed recently?

the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, RUBI shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.29.

Return on Total Capital for RUBI is now -21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.11. Additionally, RUBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] managed to generate an average of -$57,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.the Rubicon Project Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, the Rubicon Project Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUBI.

Insider trade positions for the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI]

There are presently around $383 million, or 42.10% of RUBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,647,627, which is approximately 4.519% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,532,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.07 million in RUBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.49 million in RUBI stock with ownership of nearly -0.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in the Rubicon Project Inc. [NYSE:RUBI] by around 18,587,655 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 11,564,364 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 41,911,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,063,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,333,586 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,461,464 shares during the same period.