The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Revenue clocked in at $3.38 billion, down -32.39% YTD: What’s Next?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] price surged by 3.29 percent to reach at $0.69. A sum of 1273253 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.76M shares. The Carlyle Group Inc. shares reached a high of $21.84 and dropped to a low of $21.08 until finishing in the latest session at $21.69.

The one-year CG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.03. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $28.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $35, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CG stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 36 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.94.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 19.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.77, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Carlyle Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.41 and a Gross Margin at +81.12. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,126.93. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $214,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

CG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 14.40%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,130 million, or 16.80% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,802,431, which is approximately -4.819% of the company’s market cap and around 42.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,709,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.89 million in CG stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $76.89 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 19.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 9,085,380 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 12,262,106 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,449,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,796,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,927,160 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,094,534 shares during the same period.