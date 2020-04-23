Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] fell -17.86% so far this year. What now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] gained 3.63% on the last trading session, reaching $46.26 price per share at the time. Texas Roadhouse Inc. represents 68.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.16 billion with the latest information. TXRH stock price has been found in the range of $45.255 to $47.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, TXRH reached a trading volume of 1756459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXRH shares is $56.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TXRH stock. On February 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TXRH shares from 66 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXRH in the course of the last twelve months was 54.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TXRH stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.47. With this latest performance, TXRH shares gained by 17.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.98, while it was recorded at 44.59 for the last single week of trading, and 53.52 for the last 200 days.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.39 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TXRH is now 18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.70. Additionally, TXRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] managed to generate an average of $2,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. go to 9.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]

There are presently around $2,825 million, or 91.20% of TXRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,354,330, which is approximately 7.66% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,135,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.91 million in TXRH stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $97.46 million in TXRH stock with ownership of nearly 6.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ:TXRH] by around 7,737,564 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 6,350,718 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 49,193,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,281,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXRH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,058 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,510 shares during the same period.