T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is -54.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 2.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.53. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4608363 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at 14.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.46%.

The market cap for TTOO stock reached $44.83 million, with 84.59 million shares outstanding and 84.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.86M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 4608363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTOO shares is $6.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTOO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2019, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40.

How has TTOO stock performed recently?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 33.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6136, while it was recorded at 0.5577 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3749 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -624.57 and a Gross Margin at -101.12. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -707.93.

Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 366.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 164.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$390,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO.

Insider trade positions for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.90% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 4,324,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,493,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $775000.0 in TTOO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $660000.0 in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 11.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 813,385 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 921,208 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,158,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,892,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,664 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 778,489 shares during the same period.