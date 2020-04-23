Sunoco LP [SUN] Revenue clocked in at $16.60 billion, down -24.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunoco LP [NYSE: SUN] gained 9.40% or 1.98 points to close at $23.05 with a heavy trading volume of 1446286 shares. It opened the trading session at $22.00, the shares rose to $23.14 and dropped to $21.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SUN points out that the company has recorded -28.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -120.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 831.46K shares, SUN reached to a volume of 1446286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunoco LP [SUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUN shares is $24.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sunoco LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $33 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunoco LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunoco LP is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for SUN stock

Sunoco LP [SUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.87. With this latest performance, SUN shares gained by 74.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Sunoco LP [SUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.63, while it was recorded at 20.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.15 for the last 200 days.

Sunoco LP [SUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunoco LP [SUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.21 and a Gross Margin at +6.22. Sunoco LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for SUN is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunoco LP [SUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 477.70. Additionally, SUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 473.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunoco LP [SUN] managed to generate an average of $80,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.19.Sunoco LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sunoco LP [SUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunoco LP posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 98.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunoco LP go to -4.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunoco LP [SUN]

There are presently around $584 million, or 53.70% of SUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 14,563,058, which is approximately -4.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 3,726,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.53 million in SUN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $24.26 million in SUN stock with ownership of nearly 241.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunoco LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Sunoco LP [NYSE:SUN] by around 2,328,445 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,180,107 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 22,205,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,714,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,183 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 638,510 shares during the same period.