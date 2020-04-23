Stifel Downgrade Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] gained 2.87% or 0.06 points to close at $2.15 with a heavy trading volume of 16117311 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.30, the shares rose to $2.37 and dropped to $2.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AR points out that the company has recorded -16.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -235.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.94M shares, AR reached to a volume of 16117311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.80. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 166.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.30, while it was recorded at 1.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06 and a Gross Margin at +1.47. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.62.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.37. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$621,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $595 million, or 47.91% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FPR PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 30,758,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,696,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.53 million in AR stocks shares; and SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $46.86 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 9.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 45,124,478 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 57,779,321 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 181,571,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,475,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,222,593 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 34,492,099 shares during the same period.