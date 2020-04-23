Friday, April 24, 2020
Finance

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] is 0.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SPAQ] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.24 during the day while it closed the day at $10.24. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 0.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPAQ stock has inclined by 0.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.30% and gained 0.71% year-on date.

The market cap for SPAQ stock reached $565.25 million, with 55.20 million shares outstanding and 50.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 338.75K shares, SPAQ reached a trading volume of 1853868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 142.22.

SPAQ stock trade performance evaluation

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, SPAQ shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SPAQ is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] managed to generate an average of $4,404,530 per employee.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]: Insider Ownership positions

22 institutional holders increased their position in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SPAQ] by around 10,375,913 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 5,838,716 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 22,938,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,153,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPAQ stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,923,849 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,477,481 shares during the same period.

