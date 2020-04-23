Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is -30.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] gained 2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $2.34 price per share at the time. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. represents 169.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $397.24 million with the latest information. SRNE stock price has been found in the range of $2.25 to $2.3894.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, SRNE reached a trading volume of 3167964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock. On May 22, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for SRNE shares from 30 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59.

Trading performance analysis for SRNE stock

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.95. With this latest performance, SRNE shares gained by 14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -620.97 and a Gross Margin at +48.53. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -929.21.

Return on Total Capital for SRNE is now -51.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -202.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 370.01. Additionally, SRNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 319.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] managed to generate an average of -$942,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -158.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

There are presently around $72 million, or 17.80% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,643,058, which is approximately 6.695% of the company’s market cap and around 34.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,456,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.72 million in SRNE stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $9.12 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 8,593,216 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,299,550 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 21,843,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,735,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,895,058 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 711,064 shares during the same period.