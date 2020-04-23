Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] Revenue clocked in at $30.10 million, down -60.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] price surged by 14.96 percent to reach at $0.79. A sum of 1617910 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 633.67K shares. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.10 and dropped to a low of $5.11 until finishing in the latest session at $6.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05.

SONN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.81. With this latest performance, SONN shares dropped by -52.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

SONN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -8.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONN.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of SONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,185, which is approximately -15.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUNTRUST BANKS INC, holding 1,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in SONN stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $7000.0 in SONN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN] by around 4,238 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,315 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,164 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 898 shares during the same period.