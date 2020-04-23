SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] is -38.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SilverBow Resources Inc. [NYSE: SBOW] price surged by 59.21 percent to reach at $2.25. A sum of 4861125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 152.43K shares. SilverBow Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $6.43 and dropped to a low of $3.99 until finishing in the latest session at $6.05.

The one-year SBOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.42. The average equity rating for SBOW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBOW shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for SilverBow Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverBow Resources Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBOW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SBOW Stock Performance Analysis:

SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.91. With this latest performance, SBOW shares gained by 199.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.77 for SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SilverBow Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.72.

Return on Total Capital for SBOW is now 13.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.91. Additionally, SBOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] managed to generate an average of $1,333,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.SilverBow Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SBOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SilverBow Resources Inc. posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SilverBow Resources Inc. go to 5.00%.

SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 87.90% of SBOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBOW stocks are: STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 4,476,462, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; DW PARTNERS, LP, holding 1,852,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.04 million in SBOW stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.9 million in SBOW stock with ownership of nearly -21.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverBow Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in SilverBow Resources Inc. [NYSE:SBOW] by around 293,642 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 349,433 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 8,805,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,448,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBOW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,156 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 55,815 shares during the same period.