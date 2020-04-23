Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] is -36.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sensient Technologies Corporation [NYSE: SXT] gained 2.79% on the last trading session, reaching $42.03 price per share at the time. Sensient Technologies Corporation represents 42.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.78 billion with the latest information. SXT stock price has been found in the range of $40.08 to $42.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 464.64K shares, SXT reached a trading volume of 1837459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SXT shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Sensient Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Sensient Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensient Technologies Corporation is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for SXT stock

Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, SXT shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.01, while it was recorded at 42.58 for the last single week of trading, and 60.71 for the last 200 days.

Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +32.22. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.20.

Return on Total Capital for SXT is now 10.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.37. Additionally, SXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] managed to generate an average of $20,219 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Sensient Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sensient Technologies Corporation posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensient Technologies Corporation go to 3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]

There are presently around $1,651 million, or 96.90% of SXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,941,420, which is approximately 0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 4,512,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.53 million in SXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $180.26 million in SXT stock with ownership of nearly 1.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensient Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Sensient Technologies Corporation [NYSE:SXT] by around 2,868,339 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 2,677,170 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 34,834,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,380,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 439,236 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,067,268 shares during the same period.