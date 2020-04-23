SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] Revenue clocked in at $255.20 million, down -26.97% YTD: What’s Next?

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SAEX] price surged by 94.82 percent to reach at $1.08. A sum of 27168023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 224.65K shares. SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.50 and dropped to a low of $2.04 until finishing in the latest session at $2.22.

The one-year SAEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.62.

Guru’s Opinion on SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAExploration Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

SAEX Stock Performance Analysis:

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.10. With this latest performance, SAEX shares gained by 89.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.62, while it was recorded at 1.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SAExploration Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.28 and a Gross Margin at +17.22. SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.87.

Return on Total Capital for SAEX is now -0.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.73. Additionally, SAEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] managed to generate an average of -$25,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 44.00% of SAEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAEX stocks are: DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 632,637, which is approximately 0.079% of the company’s market cap and around 12.85% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 381,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435000.0 in SAEX stocks shares; and BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $274000.0 in SAEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SAExploration Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in SAExploration Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SAEX] by around 300,953 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 37,068 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,554,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,892,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAEX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,466 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,857 shares during the same period.