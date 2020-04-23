Republic Services Inc. [RSG] Revenue clocked in at $10.30 billion, down -13.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Republic Services Inc. [NYSE: RSG] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 1.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.87. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1738790 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Republic Services Inc. stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for RSG stock reached $24.91 billion, with 319.90 million shares outstanding and 318.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, RSG reached a trading volume of 1738790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Republic Services Inc. [RSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSG shares is $90.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Republic Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Republic Services Inc. stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RSG shares from 90 to 109.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Republic Services Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for RSG in the course of the last twelve months was 38.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has RSG stock performed recently?

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, RSG shares gained by 17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.63, while it was recorded at 78.07 for the last single week of trading, and 87.73 for the last 200 days.

Republic Services Inc. [RSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Republic Services Inc. [RSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.81 and a Gross Margin at +28.26. Republic Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for RSG is now 11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Republic Services Inc. [RSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.28. Additionally, RSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Republic Services Inc. [RSG] managed to generate an average of $29,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Republic Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Republic Services Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Republic Services Inc. go to 7.35%.

Insider trade positions for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]

There are presently around $14,368 million, or 95.00% of RSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,156,870, which is approximately -0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,071,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in RSG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $829.03 million in RSG stock with ownership of nearly 0.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Republic Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Republic Services Inc. [NYSE:RSG] by around 10,730,909 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 11,575,366 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 165,336,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,642,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSG stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,667,772 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,816 shares during the same period.