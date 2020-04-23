RBC Capital Mkts lifts Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE: DO] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.73 at the close of the session, down -4.54%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock is now -89.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.87 and lowest of $0.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.64, which means current price is +8.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, DO reached a trading volume of 5785736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DO shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DO shares from 6.50 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has DO stock performed recently?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.87. With this latest performance, DO shares dropped by -67.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.65 for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3282, while it was recorded at 0.7901 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3442 for the last 200 days.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.68 and a Gross Margin at -21.76. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.43.

Return on Total Capital for DO is now -5.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.51. Additionally, DO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] managed to generate an average of -$142,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. go to -10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]

There are presently around $119 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DO stocks are: LOEWS CORP with ownership of 73,119,047, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 13,271,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.18 million in DO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.82 million in DO stock with ownership of nearly -4.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE:DO] by around 8,670,652 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 6,814,345 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 139,337,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,822,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,665,191 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,681 shares during the same period.