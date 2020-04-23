Raymond James Upgrade Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] gained 2.98% or 0.34 points to close at $11.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1252124 shares. It opened the trading session at $11.38, the shares rose to $11.87 and dropped to $11.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORCC points out that the company has recorded -29.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ORCC reached to a volume of 1252124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $13.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for ORCC stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, ORCC shares gained by 43.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.67% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.38 and a Gross Margin at +91.44. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +69.10.

Return on Total Capital for ORCC is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.83. Additionally, ORCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]

Positions in Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 12,853,738 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,371,554 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 56,078,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,303,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,429,890 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 396,336 shares during the same period.