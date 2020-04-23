Progyny Inc. [PGNY] fell -14.83% so far this year. What now?

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 9.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.38. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1466444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Progyny Inc. stands at 10.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.33%.

The market cap for PGNY stock reached $1.98 billion, with 84.84 million shares outstanding and 47.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 598.39K shares, PGNY reached a trading volume of 1466444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progyny Inc. [PGNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has PGNY stock performed recently?

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.92, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc. [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.21 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Progyny Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.73.

Return on Total Capital for PGNY is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] managed to generate an average of -$51,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.40.Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]

There are presently around $637 million, or 61.30% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 20,096,062, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 1,843,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.41 million in PGNY stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $30.77 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progyny Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 29,791,508 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 53,572 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 53,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,791,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,791,487 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 53,572 shares during the same period.