Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Finance

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] fell -14.83% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Industry

Dow Inc. [DOW] Revenue clocked in at $42.95 billion, down -43.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Dow Inc. plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $31.16 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain 24.84% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Zynga Inc. traded at a low on 04/20/20, posting a -1.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.64. The results...
Read more
Finance

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Revenue clocked in at $2.05 billion, down -34.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 04/16/20, posting a -3.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 9.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.38. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1466444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Progyny Inc. stands at 10.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.33%.

The market cap for PGNY stock reached $1.98 billion, with 84.84 million shares outstanding and 47.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 598.39K shares, PGNY reached a trading volume of 1466444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progyny Inc. [PGNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has PGNY stock performed recently?

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.92, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc. [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.21 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Progyny Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.73.

Return on Total Capital for PGNY is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] managed to generate an average of -$51,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.40.Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]

There are presently around $637 million, or 61.30% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 20,096,062, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 1,843,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.41 million in PGNY stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $30.77 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progyny Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 29,791,508 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 53,572 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 53,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,791,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,791,487 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 53,572 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSusquehanna lifts NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleLivent Corporation [LTHM] Stock trading around $5.70 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

WW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
WW International Inc. closed the trading session at $20.42 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.76,...
Read more
Finance

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] Stock trading around $86.58 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Qorvo Inc. surged by $5.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $86.94 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] is -44.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $30.5286 during the day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is -53.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
The Middleby Corporation price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $2.04. A sum of 1531459 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -83.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. gained 9.62% or 0.23 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1536530 shares. It opened...
Read more
Finance

WW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
WW International Inc. closed the trading session at $20.42 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.76,...
Read more
Companies

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] moved up 1.88: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Wabtec Corporation jumped around 0.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $51.00 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. Wabtec Corporation...
Read more
Market

why UGI Corporation [UGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
UGI Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is -53.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
The Middleby Corporation price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $2.04. A sum of 1531459 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -83.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. gained 9.62% or 0.23 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1536530 shares. It opened...
Read more

Popular Category