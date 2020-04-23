Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is -61.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] loss -1.97% or -0.21 points to close at $10.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2068680 shares. It opened the trading session at $11.00, the shares rose to $11.04 and dropped to $10.055, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEB points out that the company has recorded -60.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -93.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 2068680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $14.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $20 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PEB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.78.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.77, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 23.59 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.64. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of $1,985,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $1,575 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,547,551, which is approximately 0.286% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,585,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.12 million in PEB stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $84.09 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly -48.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 13,375,040 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 17,159,985 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 117,184,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,719,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,421,593 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 925,548 shares during the same period.