Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] Revenue clocked in at $5.64 billion, down -27.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.61%. Over the last 12 months, PDCO stock dropped by -30.77%. The one-year Patterson Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.85. The average equity rating for PDCO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.42 billion, with 94.85 million shares outstanding and 84.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, PDCO stock reached a trading volume of 1296279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $21.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Patterson Companies Inc. stock. On January 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDCO shares from 19.50 to 22.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

PDCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, PDCO shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 15.17 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.11 and a Gross Margin at +21.36. Patterson Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for PDCO is now 7.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.72. Additionally, PDCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] managed to generate an average of $10,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PDCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Patterson Companies Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 5.72%.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,317 million, or 93.90% of PDCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,845,399, which is approximately 1.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,365,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.75 million in PDCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $127.44 million in PDCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCO] by around 7,502,383 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 9,525,468 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 71,619,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,646,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,505 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,265 shares during the same period.