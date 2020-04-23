Oppenheimer Upgrade Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.21 during the day while it closed the day at $20.92. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock has also gained 10.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SFM stock has inclined by 20.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.91% and gained 8.11% year-on date.

The market cap for SFM stock reached $2.47 billion, with 117.93 million shares outstanding and 116.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SFM reached a trading volume of 1918035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $21.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SFM stock trade performance evaluation

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 26.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.56 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.54, while it was recorded at 20.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.27 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 12.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.18. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $4,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 198.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.46.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 4.28%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,265 million, or 95.90% of SFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,771,533, which is approximately -0.481% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,642,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.32 million in SFM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $228.6 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 14,754,189 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 13,039,971 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 82,865,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,659,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,877,823 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,853,289 shares during the same period.