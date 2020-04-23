Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] fell -31.87% so far this year. What now?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $0.1. A sum of 2483035 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. Old Republic International Corporation shares reached a high of $15.53 and dropped to a low of $15.09 until finishing in the latest session at $15.24.

The one-year ORI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.38. The average equity rating for ORI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.91.

ORI Stock Performance Analysis:

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Old Republic International Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.97.

Return on Total Capital for ORI is now 20.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.26. Additionally, ORI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] managed to generate an average of $117,378 per employee.

ORI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Old Republic International Corporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,517 million, or 78.30% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,182,564, which is approximately 0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,704,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.45 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $322.26 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly -1.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 20,373,315 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 18,701,009 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 193,213,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,287,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,212,905 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,687,327 shares during the same period.