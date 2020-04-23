Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] fell -84.51% so far this year. What now?

Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE: NR] price plunged by -2.86 percent to reach at -$0.03. A sum of 1212814 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. Newpark Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $1.13 and dropped to a low of $0.9271 until finishing in the latest session at $0.97.

The one-year NR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.44. The average equity rating for NR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NR shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Newpark Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Newpark Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newpark Resources Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

NR Stock Performance Analysis:

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, NR shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0196, while it was recorded at 1.0563 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3993 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newpark Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.75 and a Gross Margin at +16.59. Newpark Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.58.

Return on Total Capital for NR is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.16. Additionally, NR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] managed to generate an average of -$5,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Newpark Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

NR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newpark Resources Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NR.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89 million, or 99.70% of NR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,156,515, which is approximately 0.682% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,584,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.58 million in NR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $7.49 million in NR stock with ownership of nearly -1.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newpark Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE:NR] by around 5,781,055 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,839,033 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 74,883,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,503,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,358 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,016 shares during the same period.