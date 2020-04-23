Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN] moved up 27.16: Why It’s Important

Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTGN] gained 27.16% on the last trading session, reaching $3.09 price per share at the time. Neon Therapeutics Inc. represents 28.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $88.56 million with the latest information. NTGN stock price has been found in the range of $2.64 to $3.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 420.70K shares, NTGN reached a trading volume of 2280869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTGN shares is $8.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Neon Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NTGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for NTGN stock

Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.19. With this latest performance, NTGN shares gained by 41.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.67 for Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NTGN is now -115.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.46. Additionally, NTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,123,606 per employee.Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neon Therapeutics Inc. go to 26.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NTGN]

There are presently around $39 million, or 59.10% of NTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTGN stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 9,741,636, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,528,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 million in NTGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.08 million in NTGN stock with ownership of nearly -5.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Neon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTGN] by around 570,228 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,564,149 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,797,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,931,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTGN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 270,270 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 788,439 shares during the same period.