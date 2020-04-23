Needham Initiated Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Commvault Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CVLT] jumped around 1.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $42.51 at the close of the session, up 3.96%. Commvault Systems Inc. stock is now -4.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVLT Stock saw the intraday high of $43.66 and lowest of $41.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.39, which means current price is +75.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 806.68K shares, CVLT reached a trading volume of 1358649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVLT shares is $49.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Commvault Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street dropped their target price from $69 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Commvault Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Neutral rating on CVLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commvault Systems Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVLT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CVLT stock performed recently?

Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, CVLT shares gained by 23.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.64, while it was recorded at 40.85 for the last single week of trading, and 44.92 for the last 200 days.

Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.91 and a Gross Margin at +82.05. Commvault Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.50.

Return on Total Capital for CVLT is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT] managed to generate an average of $1,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Commvault Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Commvault Systems Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commvault Systems Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]

There are presently around $1,854 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVLT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,621,647, which is approximately 16.512% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,022,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.47 million in CVLT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $102.81 million in CVLT stock with ownership of nearly 17.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commvault Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Commvault Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CVLT] by around 6,625,753 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,684,859 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 34,033,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,344,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVLT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,666,626 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,431 shares during the same period.