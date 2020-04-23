Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] Revenue clocked in at $2.01 billion, down -32.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [NASDAQ: COOP] price plunged by -0.59 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 1500548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 959.44K shares. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares reached a high of $8.97 and dropped to a low of $8.00 until finishing in the latest session at $8.43.

The one-year COOP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.33. The average equity rating for COOP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COOP shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on COOP stock. On March 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for COOP shares from 15.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for COOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for COOP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.23.

COOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.34. With this latest performance, COOP shares gained by 53.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.54. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.48.

Return on Total Capital for COOP is now -3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 597.94. Additionally, COOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 375.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] managed to generate an average of $29,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

COOP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. go to 20.76%.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $642 million, or 83.00% of COOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COOP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 14,773,245, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 6,703,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.84 million in COOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.62 million in COOP stock with ownership of nearly 4.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [NASDAQ:COOP] by around 11,367,469 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,097,497 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 54,277,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,742,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COOP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,642,120 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,892,412 shares during the same period.