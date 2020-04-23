MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $26

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.04 during the day while it closed the day at $23.46. MGM Growth Properties LLC stock has also loss -1.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGP stock has declined by -27.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.96% and lost -24.25% year-on date.

The market cap for MGP stock reached $10.54 billion, with 449.39 million shares outstanding and 444.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, MGP reached a trading volume of 2336095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGP shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for MGM Growth Properties LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Growth Properties LLC is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

MGP stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, MGP shares gained by 41.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.08, while it was recorded at 23.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.25 for the last 200 days.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.60 and a Gross Margin at +62.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.64.

Return on Total Capital for MGP is now 2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.71. Additionally, MGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] managed to generate an average of $21,369,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 114.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Growth Properties LLC posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Growth Properties LLC go to 7.78%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,788 million, or 95.80% of MGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGP stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 11,095,001, which is approximately 22.914% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,779,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.96 million in MGP stocks shares; and ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, currently with $155.02 million in MGP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Growth Properties LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP] by around 34,684,910 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 7,395,081 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 77,560,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,640,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGP stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,946,620 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,645,260 shares during the same period.