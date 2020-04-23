Market cap of Zix Corporation [ZIXI] reaches 265.17M – now what?

Zix Corporation [NASDAQ: ZIXI] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.78 during the day while it closed the day at $4.95. Zix Corporation stock has also loss -17.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZIXI stock has declined by -31.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.26% and lost -26.99% year-on date.

The market cap for ZIXI stock reached $265.17 million, with 53.57 million shares outstanding and 53.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 972.34K shares, ZIXI reached a trading volume of 1780539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zix Corporation [ZIXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIXI shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Zix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Zix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZIXI stock. On February 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ZIXI shares from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zix Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIXI in the course of the last twelve months was 115.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ZIXI stock trade performance evaluation

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.22. With this latest performance, ZIXI shares gained by 53.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Zix Corporation [ZIXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

Zix Corporation [ZIXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zix Corporation [ZIXI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.15 and a Gross Margin at +47.98. Zix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.45.

Return on Total Capital for ZIXI is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.90. Additionally, ZIXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 453.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] managed to generate an average of -$25,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Zix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zix Corporation [ZIXI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zix Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Zix Corporation [ZIXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226 million, or 73.90% of ZIXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,310,169, which is approximately -0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,135,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.34 million in ZIXI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.96 million in ZIXI stock with ownership of nearly -0.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Zix Corporation [NASDAQ:ZIXI] by around 6,724,500 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,976,981 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 27,174,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,875,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIXI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,337,369 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,252,739 shares during the same period.