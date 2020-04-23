Market cap of Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] reaches 1.46B – now what?

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [NYSE: WWW] slipped around -0.88 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.89 at the close of the session, down -4.69%. Wolverine World Wide Inc. stock is now -46.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WWW Stock saw the intraday high of $20.87 and lowest of $17.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.58, which means current price is +46.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 783.05K shares, WWW reached a trading volume of 1315543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWW shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $32 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for WWW shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolverine World Wide Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WWW stock performed recently?

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, WWW shares gained by 23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.29, while it was recorded at 18.64 for the last single week of trading, and 27.68 for the last 200 days.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.52 and a Gross Margin at +37.26. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.54.

Return on Total Capital for WWW is now 10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.78. Additionally, WWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] managed to generate an average of $31,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wolverine World Wide Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wolverine World Wide Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]

There are presently around $1,496 million, or 99.40% of WWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,737,540, which is approximately -2.15% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,200,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.93 million in WWW stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $65.23 million in WWW stock with ownership of nearly -17.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wolverine World Wide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Wolverine World Wide Inc. [NYSE:WWW] by around 5,216,263 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 6,373,327 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 68,136,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,725,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWW stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,046,512 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,795 shares during the same period.