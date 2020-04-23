Market cap of WestRock Company [WRK] reaches 7.74B – now what?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] loss -2.06% or -0.6 points to close at $28.47 with a heavy trading volume of 3872145 shares. It opened the trading session at $28.76, the shares rose to $29.37 and dropped to $27.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WRK points out that the company has recorded -23.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, WRK reached to a volume of 3872145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $41.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2020, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for WRK stock

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.96, while it was recorded at 29.34 for the last single week of trading, and 36.31 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +17.33. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.23. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $16,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

WestRock Company [WRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WestRock Company posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to -1.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WestRock Company [WRK]

There are presently around $6,195 million, or 84.20% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,543,475, which is approximately 1.172% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,171,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $789.87 million in WRK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $354.93 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -31.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 23,256,663 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 24,009,829 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 165,836,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,103,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,696,521 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,295,198 shares during the same period.