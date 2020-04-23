Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Finance

Market cap of RPC Inc. [RES] reaches 543.56M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Industry

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] moved up 8.34: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ring Energy Inc. surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.64 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Stock trading around $100.99 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
The Walt Disney Company surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $102.63 during the day...
Read more
Companies

why Arconic Corporation [ARNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.99

Brandon Evans - 0
Arconic Corporation price plunged by -3.94 percent to reach at -$0.35. A sum of 1816892 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Raymond James lifts Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Hanesbrands Inc. loss -2.36% on the last trading session, reaching $8.68 price per share at the time. Hanesbrands Inc. represents 364.89 million in...
Read more

RPC Inc. [NYSE: RES] gained 9.82% or 0.22 points to close at $2.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1221636 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.29, the shares rose to $2.54 and dropped to $2.275, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RES points out that the company has recorded -50.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, RES reached to a volume of 1221636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RPC Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $2.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for RPC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for RPC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for RES stock

RPC Inc. [RES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, RES shares gained by 11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for RPC Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

RPC Inc. [RES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPC Inc. [RES] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.66 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. RPC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.15.

Return on Total Capital for RES is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPC Inc. [RES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, RES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPC Inc. [RES] managed to generate an average of -$32,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.RPC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

RPC Inc. [RES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RPC Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RES.

An analysis of insider ownership at RPC Inc. [RES]

There are presently around $153 million, or 32.40% of RES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,433,266, which is approximately 2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,509,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.58 million in RES stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $14.43 million in RES stock with ownership of nearly -5.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RPC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in RPC Inc. [NYSE:RES] by around 10,469,856 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 22,786,052 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 34,984,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,240,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RES stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,189,251 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,251,523 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBofA/Merrill lifts SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleGeneral Electric Company [GE] Stock trading around $6.43 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

WW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
WW International Inc. closed the trading session at $20.42 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.76,...
Read more
Finance

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] Stock trading around $86.58 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Qorvo Inc. surged by $5.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $86.94 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] is -44.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $30.5286 during the day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is -53.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
The Middleby Corporation price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $2.04. A sum of 1531459 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -83.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. gained 9.62% or 0.23 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1536530 shares. It opened...
Read more
Finance

WW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
WW International Inc. closed the trading session at $20.42 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.76,...
Read more
Companies

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] moved up 1.88: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Wabtec Corporation jumped around 0.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $51.00 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. Wabtec Corporation...
Read more
Market

why UGI Corporation [UGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
UGI Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is -53.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
The Middleby Corporation price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $2.04. A sum of 1531459 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -83.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. gained 9.62% or 0.23 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1536530 shares. It opened...
Read more

Popular Category