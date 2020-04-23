Market cap of Mylan N.V. [MYL] reaches 7.68B – now what?

Mylan N.V. [NASDAQ: MYL] price plunged by -1.45 percent to reach at -$0.22. A sum of 5491381 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.56M shares. Mylan N.V. shares reached a high of $15.42 and dropped to a low of $14.775 until finishing in the latest session at $14.91.

The one-year MYL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.03. The average equity rating for MYL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mylan N.V. [MYL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYL shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Mylan N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Mylan N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mylan N.V. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MYL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MYL Stock Performance Analysis:

Mylan N.V. [MYL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, MYL shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for Mylan N.V. [MYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 15.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mylan N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mylan N.V. [MYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. Mylan N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.15.

Return on Total Capital for MYL is now 3.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mylan N.V. [MYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.76. Additionally, MYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mylan N.V. [MYL] managed to generate an average of $480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Mylan N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MYL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mylan N.V. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mylan N.V. go to 4.87%.

Mylan N.V. [MYL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,744 million, or 87.80% of MYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,276,822, which is approximately 1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 54,413,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.28 million in MYL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $647.12 million in MYL stock with ownership of nearly 3.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mylan N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Mylan N.V. [NASDAQ:MYL] by around 44,741,501 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 53,138,730 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 347,848,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,728,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYL stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,219,658 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 22,477,228 shares during the same period.