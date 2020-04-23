Market cap of Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] reaches 3.65B – now what?

Manhattan Associates Inc. [NASDAQ: MANH] jumped around 6.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $58.00 at the close of the session, up 11.54%. Manhattan Associates Inc. stock is now -27.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MANH Stock saw the intraday high of $61.76 and lowest of $54.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.46, which means current price is +64.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 747.08K shares, MANH reached a trading volume of 2199158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANH shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Manhattan Associates Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Manhattan Associates Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $90, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on MANH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manhattan Associates Inc. is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MANH stock performed recently?

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, MANH shares gained by 36.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.21, while it was recorded at 55.74 for the last single week of trading, and 75.69 for the last 200 days.

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.76 and a Gross Margin at +52.59. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for MANH is now 70.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.48. Additionally, MANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] managed to generate an average of $25,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.Manhattan Associates Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manhattan Associates Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manhattan Associates Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]

There are presently around $3,480 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,001,102, which is approximately 2.993% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,424,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.09 million in MANH stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $310.96 million in MANH stock with ownership of nearly -0.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Manhattan Associates Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Manhattan Associates Inc. [NASDAQ:MANH] by around 4,807,535 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 5,793,880 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 56,315,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,917,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANH stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 346,609 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 535,120 shares during the same period.