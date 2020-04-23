Market cap of ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] reaches 2.83B – now what?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] loss -0.53% or -0.03 points to close at $5.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2547298 shares. It opened the trading session at $5.75, the shares rose to $5.9675 and dropped to $5.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ANGI points out that the company has recorded -14.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, ANGI reached to a volume of 2547298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $9.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ANGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for ANGI stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.30. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.78. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of $6,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $509 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,828,637, which is approximately -12.223% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,444,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.43 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.44 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -4.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 26,521,220 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 13,982,315 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 48,924,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,427,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,948,536 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,438,091 shares during the same period.