Market Analysts see Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] price surged by 0.78 percent to reach at $0.32. A sum of 1234009 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Voya Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $42.31 and dropped to a low of $41.18 until finishing in the latest session at $41.45.

The one-year VOYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.75. The average equity rating for VOYA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $60.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on VOYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOYA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24.

VOYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, VOYA shares gained by 36.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.99, while it was recorded at 42.06 for the last single week of trading, and 53.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Voya Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.56. Voya Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for VOYA is now 7.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.93. Additionally, VOYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] managed to generate an average of $119,167 per employee.

VOYA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voya Financial Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 30.24%.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,887 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,497,060, which is approximately -1.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 10,363,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.25 million in VOYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $348.06 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly 1.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 9,740,317 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 10,888,953 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 122,508,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,138,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,512,092 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,434 shares during the same period.