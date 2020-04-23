Friday, April 24, 2020
Market Analysts see Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

By Misty Lee
Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.14%. Over the last 12 months, SYN stock dropped by -35.70%. The average equity rating for SYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.02 million, with 16.71 million shares outstanding and 16.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 238.07K shares, SYN stock reached a trading volume of 1967437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.05

SYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3766, while it was recorded at 0.3485 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4422 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synthetic Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -81.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.03. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,391,182 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

SYN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYN.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.50% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 687,304, which is approximately -17.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 581,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190000.0 in SYN stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20000.0 in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 84,543 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 449,866 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 929,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,463,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,268 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 270,106 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDuke Realty Corporation [DRE] Stock trading around $34.16 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleFor Tenneco Inc. [TEN], JP Morgan sees a rise to $5. What next?

