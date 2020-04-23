Friday, April 24, 2020
Market Analysts see Cree Inc. [CREE] falling to $37. Time to buy?

By Misty Lee
Cree Inc. [NASDAQ: CREE] jumped around 1.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.84 at the close of the session, up 5.65%. Cree Inc. stock is now -20.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CREE Stock saw the intraday high of $37.14 and lowest of $35.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.21, which means current price is +32.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, CREE reached a trading volume of 2087286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cree Inc. [CREE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CREE shares is $44.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Cree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CREE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cree Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11.

How has CREE stock performed recently?

Cree Inc. [CREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, CREE shares gained by 11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Cree Inc. [CREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.87, while it was recorded at 35.63 for the last single week of trading, and 47.51 for the last 200 days.

Cree Inc. [CREE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cree Inc. [CREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Cree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.36.

Return on Total Capital for CREE is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cree Inc. [CREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.04. Additionally, CREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cree Inc. [CREE] managed to generate an average of -$10,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Cree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Cree Inc. [CREE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cree Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cree Inc. go to -12.22%.

Insider trade positions for Cree Inc. [CREE]

There are presently around $3,713 million, or 98.90% of CREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,493,438, which is approximately 3.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 10,910,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.45 million in CREE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $349.21 million in CREE stock with ownership of nearly 1.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Cree Inc. [NASDAQ:CREE] by around 10,866,121 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 11,055,530 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 84,567,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,488,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,874 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,355 shares during the same period.

