Market Analysts see Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] falling to $6.50. Time to buy?

Covanta Holding Corporation [NYSE: CVA] traded at a low on 04/22/20, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.87. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1606741 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Covanta Holding Corporation stands at 6.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.88%.

The market cap for CVA stock reached $927.52 million, with 135.01 million shares outstanding and 129.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, CVA reached a trading volume of 1606741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVA shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Covanta Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $18 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Covanta Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $10, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Covanta Holding Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has CVA stock performed recently?

Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, CVA shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.03 and a Gross Margin at +11.55. Covanta Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Total Capital for CVA is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 682.98. Additionally, CVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 674.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] managed to generate an average of $2,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Covanta Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Covanta Holding Corporation posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Covanta Holding Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA]

There are presently around $715 million, or 81.60% of CVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVA stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 12,949,182, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,904,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.9 million in CVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.15 million in CVA stock with ownership of nearly -15.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Covanta Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Covanta Holding Corporation [NYSE:CVA] by around 7,018,127 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 7,974,876 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 88,960,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,953,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,832,335 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,225 shares during the same period.