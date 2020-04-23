JP Morgan slashes price target on Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] – find out why.

Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE: TCO] slipped around -0.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $40.96 at the close of the session, down -2.06%. Taubman Centers Inc. stock is now 31.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCO Stock saw the intraday high of $43.06 and lowest of $40.396 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.40, which means current price is +56.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, TCO reached a trading volume of 1420939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCO shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Taubman Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $51 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Taubman Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taubman Centers Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03.

How has TCO stock performed recently?

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, TCO shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.50, while it was recorded at 41.06 for the last single week of trading, and 39.15 for the last 200 days.

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.00 and a Gross Margin at +44.78. Taubman Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.03.

Return on Total Capital for TCO is now 0.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.51. Additionally, TCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] managed to generate an average of -$219,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taubman Centers Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 127.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taubman Centers Inc. go to 5.84%.

Insider trade positions for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]

There are presently around $2,695 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,843,584, which is approximately 0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,889,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.11 million in TCO stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $236.44 million in TCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taubman Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE:TCO] by around 6,173,528 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,062,161 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 53,202,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,438,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,199,506 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,511,205 shares during the same period.