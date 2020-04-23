JP Morgan lifts Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.26 during the day while it closed the day at $13.98. Weingarten Realty Investors stock has also loss -12.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WRI stock has declined by -54.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.72% and lost -55.25% year-on date.

The market cap for WRI stock reached $1.98 billion, with 141.48 million shares outstanding and 120.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, WRI reached a trading volume of 1318655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRI shares is $23.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $36 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Weingarten Realty Investors stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weingarten Realty Investors is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

WRI stock trade performance evaluation

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.30. With this latest performance, WRI shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.80, while it was recorded at 14.28 for the last single week of trading, and 27.23 for the last 200 days.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.22. Weingarten Realty Investors’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +65.58.

Return on Total Capital for WRI is now 2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.54. Additionally, WRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] managed to generate an average of $1,319,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weingarten Realty Investors posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weingarten Realty Investors go to 9.00%.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,465 million, or 82.10% of WRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,032,819, which is approximately 0.89% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,020,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.7 million in WRI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $98.57 million in WRI stock with ownership of nearly 33.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weingarten Realty Investors stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI] by around 14,413,286 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 12,700,571 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 77,303,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,417,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,677,731 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,358,686 shares during the same period.