Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Stock trading around $0.71 per share: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] gained 11.53% on the last trading session, reaching $0.71 price per share at the time. Ideanomics Inc. represents 166.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $118.46 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $0.6656 to $0.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 2989379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 29.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5982, while it was recorded at 0.6486 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1016 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.50% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,498,043, which is approximately -0.438% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,042,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $666000.0 in IDEX stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $405000.0 in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 1,004,630 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 350,117 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,815,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,170,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 290,530 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 156,588 shares during the same period.