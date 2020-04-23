Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is -42.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: HST] gained 0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $10.62 price per share at the time. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 723.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.68 billion with the latest information. HST stock price has been found in the range of $10.47 to $11.0597.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.25M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 6093207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $13.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 18.96.

Trading performance analysis for HST stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 16.03 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.46 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.82.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of $5,257,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $7,593 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,403,626, which is approximately -1.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,955,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $876.01 million in HST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $509.61 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -2.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST] by around 79,159,311 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 66,545,239 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 573,358,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,063,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,272,847 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,882,048 shares during the same period.