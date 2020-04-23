Friday, April 24, 2020
General Electric Company [GE] Stock trading around $6.43 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.08%. Over the last 12 months, GE stock dropped by -31.08%. The one-year General Electric Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.44. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.55 billion, with 9.11 billion shares outstanding and 8.73 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 95.03M shares, GE stock reached a trading volume of 76126695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $9.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.33.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.76, while it was recorded at 6.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +29.96. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.44.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 332.12. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $2,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

GE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 3.74%.

