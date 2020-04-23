For Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR], Goldman sees a drop to $114. What next?

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: VAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%. Over the last 12 months, VAR stock dropped by -19.33%. The one-year Varian Medical Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.28. The average equity rating for VAR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.82 billion, with 91.59 million shares outstanding and 90.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 894.00K shares, VAR stock reached a trading volume of 1812420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAR shares is $134.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Varian Medical Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $160, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on VAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varian Medical Systems Inc. is set at 6.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for VAR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, VAR shares gained by 19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.36, while it was recorded at 109.50 for the last single week of trading, and 124.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Varian Medical Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +43.32. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.05.

Return on Total Capital for VAR is now 26.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.19. Additionally, VAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] managed to generate an average of $29,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. go to 9.90%.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,595 million, or 92.80% of VAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,021,104, which is approximately -1.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,637,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $899.14 million in VAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $439.27 million in VAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:VAR] by around 7,258,269 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 6,739,151 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 68,567,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,564,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,318 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 503,432 shares during the same period.