For TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], The Benchmark Company sees a rise to $22. What next?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] loss -1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $10.37 price per share at the time. TEGNA Inc. represents 217.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.25 billion with the latest information. TGNA stock price has been found in the range of $10.35 to $10.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, TGNA reached a trading volume of 1711302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $15.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2019, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TGNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for TGNA stock

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, TGNA shares dropped by -11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.78, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.69 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.14. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $41,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TEGNA Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

There are presently around $2,301 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,494,076, which is approximately 0.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,807,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.93 million in TGNA stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $201.41 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 47.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 22,925,261 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 24,518,108 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 170,912,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,355,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,527,050 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,623,895 shares during the same period.