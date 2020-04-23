For Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA], Jefferies sees a rise to $6. What next?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] price surged by 5.89 percent to reach at $0.36. A sum of 1369623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 666.12K shares. Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $6.60 and dropped to a low of $6.06 until finishing in the latest session at $6.47.

The one-year CALA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.98. The average equity rating for CALA stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALA shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

CALA Stock Performance Analysis:

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.58. With this latest performance, CALA shares gained by 61.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Calithera Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CALA is now -66.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.75. Additionally, CALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] managed to generate an average of -$966,237 per employee.Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

CALA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALA.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $293 million, or 81.40% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 9,559,642, which is approximately 41.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 9,488,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.97 million in CALA stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $42.37 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 16,714,403 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,141,023 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 27,124,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,979,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,226,965 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 269,697 shares during the same period.