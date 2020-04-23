Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is -39.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 2.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.13. The results of the trading session contributed to over 26844458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at 5.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.58%.

The market cap for XOM stock reached $184.28 billion, with 4.37 billion shares outstanding and 4.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.99M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 26844458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $48.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $55 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on XOM stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for XOM shares from 65 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 33.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.01, while it was recorded at 41.33 for the last single week of trading, and 63.57 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.60 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now 4.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.53. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of $191,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 5.65%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $96,836 million, or 57.20% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 353,531,191, which is approximately 1.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 282,620,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.58 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.29 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 2.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,123 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 84,822,943 shares. Additionally, 1,442 investors decreased positions by around 75,583,505 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 2,203,765,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,364,171,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,533,756 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 7,407,943 shares during the same period.