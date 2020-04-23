Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] gained 0.23% or 0.5 points to close at $216.52 with a heavy trading volume of 1274502 shares. It opened the trading session at $219.40, the shares rose to $219.72 and dropped to $212.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EW points out that the company has recorded -4.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, EW reached to a volume of 1274502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $242.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $253, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 11.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 48.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for EW stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 37.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.60, while it was recorded at 220.61 for the last single week of trading, and 220.31 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +73.43. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 27.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.36. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $75,317 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 11.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $37,436 million, or 87.60% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,200,799, which is approximately 9.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,261,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.93 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 1.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

521 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 13,818,994 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 13,459,867 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 146,017,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,296,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,393,075 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,984 shares during the same period.